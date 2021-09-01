Eight students win Troxell-Glicksman Awards

Four students from the College of Letters & Science are among the eight winners of 2021 Troxell-Glicksman Scholarship Awards, including three May 2021 graduates and one continuing senior.

The Louise Troxell Award and Edna Kernwood Glicksman Award were created to honor the cause of women on this campus. Both awards, which are administered together and informally known as the Troxell-Glicksman awards, recognize outstanding junior or senior women, from across UW-Madison, nominated by faculty or academic staff.

The 2020-21 awardees have each demonstrated excellent intellectual ability and curiosity, engaged citizenry, appreciation of the broader world and participation in its affairs. While juniors are eligible, selected recipients have traditionally been seniors due to their more robust resumes of on-campus service and leadership. These women are of high academic caliber, very active on campus and/or in community activities and are usually aspiring to continue their education in graduate or professional schools.

Troxell was Dean of Women at UW-Madison from 1931 until 1956. Her award was established to honor her years of outstanding leadership and devotion to the cause of women on UW’s campus. Glicksman was an early 20th century leader in the state’s League of Women Voters and the State Federation of Women’s Clubs. The award was created by her husband, Harry Glicksman, an assistant dean, to recognize students with “intellectual attainments, high womanhood and service in the college community.”

We congratulate this year’s winners, who discuss their most impactful activities below.

Troxell Scholarship Award winners:

Delaney Dvorak, College of Letters & Science

Senior majoring in Molecular & Cell Biology and Gender & Women's Studies, with Honors in the Liberal Arts

“My primary issue of interest is caring for survivors of sexual assault and interpersonal violence, especially survivors with intersectional LGBTQIA+ identities. I began this work as a volunteer at the Rape Crisis Center providing emergency crisis counseling to survivors. I believe large scale societal change only happens with personal connection, meeting individuals with lived experience where they are at, and centering their needs when advocating for big picture change. I was able to see what survivors were struggling with and what changes they hoped for to improve their recovery and the process of healing.



As I deepened my involvement and spent time listening to the stories of survivors, I realized I had to take action. I saw that survivors desperately needed new, effective treatments for their PTSD, so I sought out a research experience where I am actively studying the effects of trauma and working on studies investigating novel treatments, including medications and behavioral interventions. This experience allowed me to begin my journey by doing my part to create change on critical issues.”

Maria Ekern, College of Letters & Science

May 2021 graduate with degrees in Communication Arts and Political Science, as well as certificates in Criminal Justice, Gender & Women's Studies and Classical Studies

“My participation in the student organization Queen In You (QIY), is by far the most inspirational activity during my college career. QIY caters to the advancement of women of color in the areas of self-esteem, professionalism and self-development. This organization is a great source of pride for me because it served as the first experience where I was surrounded and nurtured by fellow Black women. I am a proud Black woman who was adopted by an all-white family and grew up in a predominately white town. I wasn’t able to connect with my culture until I came to UW Madison and was introduced to organizations like QIY.”

Cristhabel Martinez, College Letters & Science

May 2021 graduate with degrees in Social Work, Certificates in Criminal Justice, Educational Policy and Global Health

“One of the most rewarding experiences during my undergraduate career has been my involvement with Dreamers of UW-Madison, a student-run organization dedicated to providing equitable opportunities for undocumented students on campus. As president, my role at the forefront of the organization has provided me with invaluable skills that have solidified my understanding of commitment and dedication.

During my time as president, the goal of the organization was to expand our efforts to other institutions of higher education across the state, in addition to increasing fundraising initiatives to providing more scholarship opportunities to undocumented immigrant students. Although Dreamers of UW-Madison had been doing incredible work, my peers and I came to realize that our work was limited as a student organization and that these resources needed to be accessible to more undocumented students in Wisconsin—thus, Dreamers of Wisconsin, the first non-profit organization in the state of Wisconsin whose primary mission is to support and advocate for undocumented students pursuing higher education As the founder and CEO, being able to be part of an organization that is committed to undocumented justice has been one of my greatest sources of pride.”

Thida Chong, School of Business

May 2021 graduate with degrees in Business, Finance, Investment & Banking, Certificates in Developmental Economics, Spanish Studies and Business Studies

“I had the honor of serving as both the president and treasurer of the Lao and Cambodian Student Association (LCSA).

Once only open to Lao and Cambodian-American students, I rebranded this program, created a new slogan for it, “SEA NO Obstacles”, and opened it to all Southeast Asian-American students. Further, as treasurer, I raised $675 through grants, partnerships, and sponsorships to fund this college informational event. During the most recent SEANO event, we even afforded to pay for an attendee’s application to the University of Wisconsin-Madison through a raffle.

As a first-generation college student and Cambodian-American, I wish I had this guidance as a high schooler, so I feel honored to be able to share these opportunities with those in my community.”

Giselle Monette, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Senior majoring in Community & Environmental Sociology, American Indian Studies

“Of the different engagements I have participated in at UW, joining Alpha Pi Omega (APiO) has been most meaningful and fulfilling by far. Alpha Pi Omega is a national Native American-interest sorority with over 800 members nationwide. The mission of the sorority is to support women through school and beyond and create a sense of home for those missing their tribal community.

I joined APiO in the spring of my freshmen year. At the time there was only one active member, so it was lacking that sense of “community” it promised. I spent the whole fall semester my sophomore year recruiting girls by myself. I attended a multitude of meetings with both the Multicultural Greek Council and Fraternity/Sorority Life, as well as keeping up with National expectations so we could host our spring process. When the time came I had found four girls interested in joining. We now have ten active members.

Indigenous women have the potential to change Indian country for the better, but it takes a strong support system, especially through college. I like to think APiO has the potential to be that for the Indigenous women at UW.”

Grace Puc, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Senior majoring in Environmental Sciences

“My proudest accomplishment at UW-Madison is being named president of the Campus Food Shed. I am especially proud that we reach not only countless food insecure students on our campus, but that our system’s blueprint is now in the process of reaching campuses nationwide. CFS is responsible for diverting an estimated 1,000 pounds of imperfect produce and other foods no longer deemed sellable from the waste stream every week by recovering it from local grocers and university farms. We do so by making it free and accessible at our community refrigerator locations.

My engagement in Campus Food Shed for the past two and a half years has helped me to become a well-recognized agent of change on a campus of 40,000 students as well as clarified my commitment to both the environment and my community.”

Glicksman Scholarship Award winners:

Jinan Sous, College of Letters & Science

May 2021 graduate with degree in Biochemistry, Certificate in Global Health

“When incoming students ask me how I have obtained an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) license, volunteered, completed research, and traveled abroad, I let them in on my secret. An opportunity hub, the American Medical Student Association, Pre-Medical Chapter (AMSA), is my home.

The AMSA offerings, such as clinical exposure, volunteering, and guest lectures, have taught me a community-based response is necessary to tackle public health issues. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have aided my community by volunteering at UnityPoint Meriter in their Hospital Elder Life Program and mask-making initiative. I strive to give all patients a comfortable experience despite being hospitalized with minimal family contact.

AMSA has allowed me to foster an inclusive community and given me a platform to impact the UW community positively. As I continue my medical education, I am confident that I will inspire diversity and inclusion in my communities because when we all feel included, we can accomplish so much more.”

Shehrose Charania, School of Education

May 2021 graduate with degrees in Health and Promotion of Health Equity, Certificates in Global Health and Public Policy

Growing up in a patriarchal household, my Pakistani mother would tell me to keep my head low and only keep “peace” in the house because I was a girl. The tension of this intersection of our barriers of femininity and power was exemplified even further due to the language barrier between my mother and I. Furthermore, I was told that the best leaders are men as they think from their mind and not their heart. Through my role at the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health (WAWH), I have learned to wholeheartedly reject the patriarchy.

Through my participation at the WAWH, I have unlearned what my identity as an American Muslim woman means. I have learned women are powerful leaders who can think from both the mind and heart. I have learned that I do not need to keep “peace” because I am a girl. Most importantly, I have learned to use empathy, inclusivity and positivity to empower and mobilize youth in Wisconsin so they can gain access to crucial health information that I was unable to obtain growing up. That is a significant honor that I am grateful to be part of.”