Zoology 430—also known to students as Comparative Anatomy of the Vertebrates—features a sizable amount of hands-on learning. Over the course of a semester, students handle the skeletons of cats and foxes, explore the muscles of pigeons and dissect the brains of sharks.

So even though the course was set to begin in September as a socially distanced, in-person offering, Scott Hartman, the associate lecturer in the Department of Integrative Biology who teaches the course, wanted to make sure his bases were covered. In August, he tapped a pair of tech-savvy graduate students--Jacki Whisenant, who is studying entomology, and Aaron Kufner, who is studying geoscience--to help him prep for a worst-case scenario.

Using a compact Sony ZV-1 document videocamera, Whisenant and Kufner began filming multimedia-enhanced videos of the hands-on lessons.

Scott Hartman

“This is a very tactile course,” explains Hartman, “And anatomy is not a subject that is fully conveyed by static 2D images. We needed to make sure the students had as many avenues to see the real thing as we possibly could.”

The decision proved prescient in mid-September, when UW-Madison’s COVID-19 quarantine order forced all undergraduate classes back to an online-only format for two weeks. But even once it lifted, the videos, as well as the livestreamed labs Whisenant and Kufner filmed during the quarantine, proved to be critical tools for students.

“When the quarantine was done, we never had everyone back in class at once,” says Hartman. “We still had students who needed to take the labs online.”

In an unexpected twist, Hartman, Whisenant and Kufner found that the students physically in class were also benefitting from the lab livestreams, which show things like 360-degree views of the bones of an alligator skull or a walkthrough of one of the grad students dissecting a sheep eyeball. Several “practice” videos feature grad students pointing out the parts of a shark’s circulatory system or a pigeon’s nervous system, giving students a chance to identify them before a label pops up on screen to give the answer. The soothing background music is an added bonus.

Capturing both the 3D experience and at least a little slice of the course’s human element through the videos was important.